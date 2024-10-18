Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Sealdah ESI Hospital, no injuries reported

<p>Kolkata: A fire broke out at Sealdah ESI Hospital here on Friday morning, a fire official said.</p>.<p>Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, the official said.</p>.Senior police officer visits spot where body of ‘raped’ woman found in West Bengal.<p>There was no report of any injury in the fire, the official said, adding that most of the patients were safely evacuated from the hospital.</p>.<p>West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the hospital after receiving the report of the fire.</p>.<p>According to the minister, the fire broke out around 5:30 am. </p>