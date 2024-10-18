Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Sealdah ESI Hospital, no injuries reported

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 05:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalFire AccidentKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us