Kolkata metro drilling row: Residents of Bowbazar stage protest over repeated cracks, water leakage

Local councillor Biswarup Dey expressed dissatisfaction, saying, "People are fed up. Since 2019, KMRCL has failed to provide a deadline for resolving these issues. No one is taking responsibility, and people have been displaced from their homes." Residents of the Bowbazar area in central Kolkata demanded accountability from officials, with one of them commenting, "Every officer is shifting their responsibility to someone else. We want someone to take responsibility." In response, residents briefly blocked access to the Central Metro station, causing inconvenience to passengers during office hours. The Kolkata Police intervened swiftly to restore order.