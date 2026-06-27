Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata metro rail services restored after brief disruption due to suicide attempt at Kalighat station

Following the rescue and necessary safety checks, normal services were restored across the entire Blue Line at 7.44 am.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsKolkataSuicideKolkata Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us