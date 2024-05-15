Home
Kolkata Metro services affected as man jumps onto tracks

The incident happened at the Netaji Bhavan station at 11.38 am on Wednesday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 09:57 IST
Kolkata: Services on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line were disrupted on Wednesday morning as a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks, an official said.

The incident happened at the Netaji Bhavan station at 11.38 am, he said.

The man was brought out a while later and sent to a nearby hospital. He is yet to be identified, the official said.

Following the incident, services were disrupted between Rabindra Sadan and Rabindra Sarobar stations. The services were restored at 12.40 pm.

The 32-km-long North-South Line, also known as the Blue Line, connects New Garia on the southern fringes of the city to Dakshineswar in the north.

Published 15 May 2024, 09:57 IST
