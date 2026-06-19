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Kolkata Metro to start services from 4 am; run additional trains on June 21 for Yoga Day event, NEET exam

Officials said that no services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataNEET ExamKolkata MetroInternational Yoga Day

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