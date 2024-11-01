Kolkata Police arrest 292 people, seize over 500 kg of banned firecrackers

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested 292 people for bursting banned firecrackers and disorderly conduct from different parts of the city, an officer said on Friday.</p>.<p>The police also seized over 500 kg of banned firecrackers on Thursday, the officer said.</p>.<p>Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday, with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the state.</p>.18-year-old suffers eye injury after being hit by stray cracker in Bengaluru .<p>Kolkata police till midnight Thursday arrested 117 people for bursting banned firecrackers and another 175 for disorderly conduct, they said.</p>.<p>"This kind of checking and arrest would continue even today and for a couple of days to keep a tab on such kind of menace," the IPS officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Kolkata Police had till Wednesday arrested 68 people and seized nearly 4,000 kg of banned fireworks from different parts of the city, he said.</p>