Kolkata police completes security review for Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s first meeting on May 11

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Sunday inspected the state secretariat, Nabanna, and adjoining areas ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-cm-suvendu-adhikari-picks-retired-ias-officer-who-oversaw-sir-in-state-as-his-advisor-3997144">Suvendu Adhikari</a>'s first administrative meeting scheduled for May 11, officials said.</p><p>Senior officers of Kolkata Police accompanied the commissioner during the inspection.</p><p>"Security preparedness at Nabanna and surrounding areas was reviewed in view of the administrative meeting to be chaired by CM Adhikari on Monday," a police officer said.</p>.Bangladesh’s deposed PM Hasina congratulates newly appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.<p>"All SPs, commissioners of police, senior railway police officers and top-ranking officials of various police wings have been asked to attend the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Howrah at 5 pm on Monday," an official said.</p><p>Senior officers from the CID, STF, Intelligence Branch, traffic wing, telecom, training, coastal security and armed police, among others, have also been directed to attend the meeting.</p><p>Officials said the meeting is expected to focus on the overall law and order situation in the state, coordination among different police units and administrative preparedness.</p>