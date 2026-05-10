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Kolkata police completes security review for Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s first meeting on May 11

The meeting is expected to focus on the overall law and order situation in the state, coordination among different police units and administrative preparedness.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndiaKolkataSuvendu Adhikari

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