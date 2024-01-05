Kolkata Police get mail regarding bomb threat at Indian Museum, visitors' entry restricted

The Kolkata police on Friday received a mail regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111', ANI reported.

The bomb squad has reached the location and entry for visitors has been stopped for the next couple of hours.

There have been bomb threats issued in various parts of India in the recent past, though they have turned out to be hoaxes mostly. In Bengaluru several schools had to be shuttered for the day after many got bomb threats. A man also sent a bomb threat to Karnataka's Raj Bhavan, and upon arrest it turned out he had done it to stoke his curiosity.

More recently, there was a threat to bomb the Ayodhya Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of its high-profile consecration ceremony on January 22 and arrests were made promptly.

