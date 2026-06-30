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Kolkata Police imposes prohibitory orders at Dharmatala for 60 days

The prohibitory order comes less than three weeks before the TMC is scheduled to hold its annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalProhibitory ordersKolkata police

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