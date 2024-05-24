Kolkata Police imposes Section 144 in parts of city from May 28 to prevent 'violent demonstrations', BJP cries foul

The Kolkata Police on Friday announced imposition of Section 144 prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days from May 28 till July 26 over 'credible' information that 'violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquility.'

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, however shared the order on social media platform X and claimed that TMC is fearful of the 'will of the masses after 5 phases of election' and Mamata Banerjee has ordered police to implement Section 144 in Kolkata to stop PM Modi's road-show.