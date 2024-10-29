Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live streaming of Calcutta HC hearing

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live streaming of one of the courtrooms of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a>'s vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday evening in this connection, he said.</p>.Calcutta High Court sets aside prohibitory orders imposed in areas adjacent to Durga Puja carnival in city.<p>"An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this," the officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>On Monday, during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly "live-streamed" for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.</p>.<p>The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.</p>