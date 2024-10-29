Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live streaming of Calcutta HC hearing

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday evening in this connection.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 04:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 04:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatacalcutta high courtKolkata police

Follow us on :

Follow Us