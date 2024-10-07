Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata: Police sub-inspector arrested in woman civic volunteer molestation case

The sub-inspector, who had been 'closed' (benched) by Kolkata Police, was taken into custody following a departmental inquiry conducted by the Detective Department.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkataMolestation

Follow us on :

Follow Us