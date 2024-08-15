Kolkata's women pour out in thousands to 'reclaim the night' as anger mounts in medic's rape-murder

Several other TMC leaders also responded to the call. A large number of police personnel had been deployed, but the state government had clearly instructed the cops not to stop the women from protesting, but to ensure their security. Several intellectuals, film and theatre personalities and cultural activists also responded to the call, turning it into a mass protest.

Sinha, an alumnus of the Presidency University, was of course inspired by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement, which had started in Leeds in 1977 and had over the years spread across the United Kingdom with the demand for an enabling security environment for women to move in public spaces without any fear. Even after the gangrape and the murder of Nirbhaya in Delhi in 2012 and the molestation of women on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru in 2017, some agitators had protested with the Reclaim the Night banners.