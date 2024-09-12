Kolkata rape-murder: Agitating doctors reach state secretariat to meet Mamata, stick to demand for live telecast

Kolkata: A group of agitating junior doctors reached the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna to hold talks in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, the delegation reached the secretariat at around 5.25 pm, some 25 minutes past the scheduled time of commencement of the meeting.

Earlier, although welcoming the Bengal government’s “positive response” to hold talks in presence of Banerjee to resolve the issue, the doctors stuck to their demands of sending a 30-member delegation instead of 15 people as mandated by the state government.