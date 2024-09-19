Kolkata rape murder: Agitating doctors to partially lift 'cease work', resume emergency services from September 21

"However, this doesn't mean our agitation has come to an end. We are committed to pushing forward in a new direction if our demands and assurances are not fulfilled within a stipulated period," agitating doctor Debashis Haldar said.

After a meeting with the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the doctors received a directive from the state secretariat Nabanna assuring them that safety and security measures would be implemented, Haldar said.

"However, no specific timeline was provided for when these changes will take place. The 'threat culture' we have been fighting against has already claimed the life of Abhaya. We still demand the removal of the Principal Secretary, and action to eliminate this toxic culture," said another protesting doctor during the press conference.

The doctors announced that on Friday, they would organise a march from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO Complex to "conclude this phase of our protest".

"While we will partially resume our duties on Saturday, we will keep a close watch on the administration. If we notice anything amiss, we will return stronger than before," the doctors said.

"Although we will rejoin essential services from Saturday, we will not participate in OPD and OT services until concrete steps are taken to ensure the safety of our female colleagues," they added.

The agitating doctors also announced that they would operate 'Abhaya Clinics' in flood-affected areas of West Bengal to help people in distress.

"There is a flood situation, and it is our duty to support those who stood by us. If they are facing a disaster, we should be there to help them. We will return to our hospitals and also conduct Abhaya Clinics in flood-affected areas," the agitating doctors said.

Agitating junior doctors on Thursday submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant a draft of the key points of their meeting with the West Bengal government last night and were awaiting the state's response.

The West Bengal government on Thursday evening issued a list of directives on the safety, security and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.