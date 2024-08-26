Kolkata rape-murder: At least six Durga Puja committees reject Bengal govt's Rs 85,000 honorarium

Kolkata: Amid growing calls for justice for the RG Kar victim, at least six out of nearly 40,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have so far rejected the Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by the Mamata Banerjee government, saying they cannot accept the assistance when women have taken to the streets demanding security.

Rina Das, president of Bhadrakali Bouthan Sangha in Hooghly, explained, "We have decided to boycott this grant this year to honour the sentiments of our members who are deeply upset over the brutal attack on the postgraduate trainee doctor at her workplace. We had received this grant for several years in the past."

Prasenjit Bhattacharya from Uttarpara Shakti Sangha echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This is a symbolic protest. We will not accept the money until those involved in this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice."

Other committees, including Lalgola Krishnapur Sanyasitala in Murshidabad and Bethuadahari Town Club in Nadia, have also notified local authorities of their decision to decline the grant.