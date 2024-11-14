Kolkata rape-murder case: 3 more witnesses testify before court

<p>Kolkata: Three doctors testified in a special court in the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on Thursday, taking the total number of witnesses deposing in the matter to nine.</p>.<p>Prime accused Sanjay Roy was also produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at Sealdah Court for four consecutive days.</p>.Little effect of R G Kar case on campaign as Bengal braces for bypolls; TMC, BJP contesting on all 6 seats.<p>The court proceedings are being held in-camera daily since Monday.</p>.<p>A senior doctor and two medics deposed before the judge during the day.</p>.<p>Like the past three days, Roy was brought to the court under heavy police escort.</p>.<p>The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run RG Kar hospital on August 9 morning, sparking outrage across the country. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day.</p>.<p>The Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case. </p>