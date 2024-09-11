Kolkata rape-murder case | BJP leader Agnimitra Paul faces 'go back' slogans by agitating doctors

She, however, told reporters: "I was not there to participate in the protest or to add a political colour to it. I was passing by the area on my way to the BJP office, which is nearby. The roads on both ends of the party office were closed due to the students' agitation. I support the junior doctors' protests; I did not go there to join them."

One of the agitating doctors claimed Paul was trying to politicise the agitation.