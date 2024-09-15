Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI gets custody of ex-RG Kar head, Tala police station OC till Sept 17

Kolkata: A local court here on Sunday sent former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till September 17, an officer said.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were produced before a court here by the central agency in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital.

"We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo has played vital roles in the RG Kar case," the officer told PTI.