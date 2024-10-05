Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors go on fast unto death over 'unfulfilled' promises by Mamata govt

This comes after the agitating junior doctors went on a sit-in protest in central Kolkata this morning, alleging that the police baton-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman medic at the hospital.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 15:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 15:38 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us