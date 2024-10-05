Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors go on fast unto death over 'unfulfilled' promises by Mamata govt
This comes after the agitating junior doctors went on a sit-in protest in central Kolkata this morning, alleging that the police baton-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman medic at the hospital.
VIDEO | RG Kar rape-murder case: "...like we said yesterday, we have called off our 'total cease work' (at state-run medical colleges and hospitals), but we are launching a hunger strike from today (as West Bengal government has failed to fulfill our demands)," says an agitating… pic.twitter.com/z6XEFA9682