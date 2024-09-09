Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till September 17

The Supreme Court has posted the hearing on the suo moto case of rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 17.

The top court on Monday also directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 (Tuesday).

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while hearing the matter on Monday, said that it cannot restrain the state government from taking action against protesting doctors if they do not resume work. The CJI urged the doctors to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday.