Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till September 17

The Supreme Court has posted the hearing on the suo moto case of rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 17.
The top court on Monday also directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 (Tuesday).
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while hearing the matter on Monday, said that it cannot restrain the state government from taking action against protesting doctors if they do not resume work. The CJI urged the doctors to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday.
The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.
The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 09 September 2024, 08:02 IST