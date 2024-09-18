Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Agitating doctors seek removal of state health secretary N S Nigam

The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.