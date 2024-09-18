Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Agitating doctors seek removal of state health secretary N S Nigam

The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.
Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.
Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics' earlier demands.
According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state's administrative measures "only partial victory" of their movement.
"Till all our demands are met with, the agitation and cease work will continue. We want fresh talks with the state government," a doctor said at a press conference.