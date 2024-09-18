Home
LIVE
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Agitating doctors seek removal of state health secretary N S Nigam

Hello, reader. Junior doctors agitating over R G Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics' earlier demands. According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6:30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state's administrative measures 'only partial victory' of their movement. Meanwhile, The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 02:38 IST

The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.

Doctors to continue strike, seek another meet with CM Mamata

Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics' earlier demands.

According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state's administrative measures "only partial victory" of their movement.

Will continue strike till demands are met, say doctors after hours-long meet

Junior doctors on Tuesday night said they will continue their strike till all their demands are met, despite the West Bengal government appointing senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief.

The state also removed two senior health department officials, acceding to the medics’ demands.

The doctors made the announcement following the conclusion of their governing body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and ended at around 1 AM early Wednesday.

"Till all our demands are met with, the agitation and cease work will continue. We want fresh talks with the state government," a doctor said at a press conference.

Published 18 September 2024, 02:38 IST
