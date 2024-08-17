Kolkata rape-murder case: Vandalism at hospital was attempt to 'cover up truth', alleges CPI(M)

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, shared photographs of protests held in Kolkata on Saturday on X, and in a post said, "The battle for justice in the horrific RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case intensifies in West Bengal."

"The roar is getting louder. Thousands marched today from College Street to Shyambazar warning against any kind of cover-up and insisting on the delivery of real justice," he said.