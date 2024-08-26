Kolkata rape-murder case | Video shows girl dancing in front of posters demanding justice; Congress' Supriya Shrinate takes dig at BJP

Claiming that her party has 'far higher' engagement rates as compared to its competitor the BJP, the Congress leader had on Friday asserted that social media has helped her party to connect with people as mainstream media is 'blacking out' the grand old party.

Respecting India's diversity, the party has been creating content in as many regional languages as possible, Shrinate, who heads the Congress social media and digital platforms cell, had said.

In a tug of war with Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over remarks against her and Mandi, Shrinate had earlier issued a clarification regarding a post made from her Instagram account on Ranaut.

In a video released by Shrinate, she had said, "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post."