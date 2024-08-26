Kolkata rape-murder case | Video shows girl dancing in front of posters demanding justice; Congress' Supriya Shrinate takes dig at BJP

Taking to X, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate yet again took a dig at the BJP regarding the party's protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
She shared a video of a girl dancing on a platform amidst the protests over the doctor rape and murder case in West Bengal.
Shrinate wrote, "Is this really a protest by BJP seeking justice in R G Kar case?"
Claiming that her party has 'far higher' engagement rates as compared to its competitor the BJP, the Congress leader had on Friday asserted that social media has helped her party to connect with people as mainstream media is 'blacking out' the grand old party.
Respecting India's diversity, the party has been creating content in as many regional languages as possible, Shrinate, who heads the Congress social media and digital platforms cell, had said.
In a tug of war with Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over remarks against her and Mandi, Shrinate had earlier issued a clarification regarding a post made from her Instagram account on Ranaut.
In a video released by Shrinate, she had said, "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post."
She added, "Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."
In the video, Shrinate alleged that an X parody account named after her was the first to post a photo of the actor with an objectionable caption, which was later posted from her account as well by someone who had access to the same.
Ranaut in her response to Shrinate had said, "Every woman, irrespective of her background and profession, deserves dignity."
"Whatever be the profession of a woman, be it a teacher, actress, journalist, politician or a sex worker, all of them deserve dignity. I'm pained especially because of the deplorable comments made about Mandi... All of us who come from Mandi have been hurt by the comments," Ranaut said.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) also hopped into the matter and wrote to the Election Commission (EC) demanding strict action against Shrinate for her comments against Ranaut.
