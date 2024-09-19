Kolkata rape-murder case: West Bengal govt issues issues directives on security for healthcare professionals

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a list of directives on the safety, security and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.

The directives came a day after the government held a meeting with agitating junior doctors over the same issues.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in a two-page communication to Principal Secretary (health) NS Nigam, issued 10 directives including the need for "adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, drinking water facilities in the healthcare facilities." Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible, the communication said.