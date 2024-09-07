Kolkata rape-murder: IO absent, CBI lawyer 50 minutes late for prime accused's bail hearing

A Central Bureau of Investigation lawyer on Friday was around 50 minutes late for the bail hearing of the main accused Sanjay Roy in the case of rape and murder of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar hospital, according to a report in The Times of India.

A Hindustan Times report states that the CBI's Investigating Officer (IO) was also absent during the hearing.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Pamela Gupta chided the CBI for its lackadaisical approach. "If the lawyer is not present, he (Roy) should be granted bail," Gupta remarked.

"This shows a very lethargic approach by the CBI. It's highly unfortunate,” the magistrate added.

Around 4:20 pm, the judge asked the CBI officer to call the CBI lawyer. "It is 4.20 pm now. This is very unfortunate," ToI quoted the judge as saying.

An assistant investigating officer left the courtroom to make a call and returned about 15 minutes later and informed the court that the lawyer was on the way.

Lawyer Dipak Poria reached the courtroom at about 5:00 pm. The defence lawyer Kavita Sarkar then asked him why the CBI wasn't being represented by the counsel who attended the August 23 hearing.