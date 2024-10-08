Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata rape-murder: Nearly 50 faculty members, senior doctors resign from R G Kar en masse

They submitted the resignations in support of the junior doctors who are on a hunger strike.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 10:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 10:35 IST
India NewsWest Bengalmurderrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us