Kolkata rape-murder: TMC alleges accident victim died after being denied treatment amid doctors' impasse

The Times of India reported that a 63-year-old senior resident of Hooghly, Sadananda Pal met with an accident and was denied treatment at multiple government hospitals due to the ongoing government hospital doctors' stir.

He reportedly died while undergoing a neuro-surgery in a private hospital on August 29, around 11 days after the accident.

"We could not admit him to the hospital in Chinsurah. We took him to Kalyani AIIMS where no doctor was available. Around 3:15am, we brought him to Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, but we were told he could not be attended to as the doctors were on protest," the victim's son told TOI.