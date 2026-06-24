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Kolkata warehouse collapse: 5 dead, 20 rescued, CM Suvendu Adhikari halts TMC-era projects in city till July 31

Officials said the collapsed warehouse is a private leasehold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 18:49 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCKolkataSuvendu Adhikariwarehouse

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