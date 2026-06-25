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Kolkata warehouse collapse: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 10 lakh for victims' kin

Of the 20 injured, one is in critical condition, and four are in serious condition, the chief minister informed.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataBuilding CollapseSuvendu Adhikari

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