Kolkata warehouse collapse: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 10 lakh for victims' kin

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> said on Thursday that nine people have died and 20 others were injured when a warehouse under-construction collapsed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a>'s Taratala area a day ago.</p><p>In a statement made in the Assembly, he announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and Rs one lakh for each injured in the incident.</p><p>Of the 20 injured, one is in critical condition, and four are in serious condition, the chief minister informed.</p><p>He said that minister and former mayor Firhad Hakim's signature appears on the building plan of the collapsed warehouse.</p>.Kolkata warehouse collapse: 5 dead, 20 rescued, CM Suvendu Adhikari halts TMC-era projects in city till July 31.<p>Adhikari asserted that no one will be spared, stating that five people have been arrested in connection with the warehouse collapse at Transport Depot Road in west Kolkata.</p><p>A day earlier, the chief minister said that preliminary inputs received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers suggested that there were defects in the building plan approved for the warehouse.</p><p>He has suspended till July 31 the work of all under-construction commercial projects approved by the TMC government, ordering a comprehensive audit of such projects following the warehouse collapse.</p><p>The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area caved in at around noon on Wednesday. Several people were working at the site at the time of the incident, a Kolkata Police officer said.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>