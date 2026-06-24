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Kolkata warehouse collapse: FIR lodged against owners, three arrested

They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family of one of the deceased workers, police said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataKolkata Municipal Corporation

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