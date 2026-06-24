Kolkata warehouse collapse: FIR lodged against owners, three arrested

<p>Kolkata: Police on Wednesday evening arrested three persons in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/several-feared-trapped-after-under-construction-warehouse-collapses-in-west-kolkata-4050502">collapse of an under-construction warehouse</a> in Kolkata's Taratala area that claimed five lives, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The arrested persons were identified as project supervisor Syed Mohammed Gulzar and two labour suppliers, Mohammed Ataul and Subhas Chaudhari.</p>.<p>They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family of one of the deceased workers, he said.</p>.<p>"As of now, three persons have been held. More people are likely to be arrested with the progress of our investigation," the police officer told PTI.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the warehouse.</p>.<p>"A case has been registered against the warehouse owners based on a complaint filed by the family of one of the victims. We have collected the sanctioned plan and other related documents. The investigation is now focused on finding out whether there were any irregularities in the approval process and construction of the building," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the owner of the land is Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA), and it was leased to Sambhunath Behera as a partner of Behera Brothers.</p>.<p>"I have received an initial report that the plan was faulty. Technical experts are examining all aspects, and a detailed report will be submitted shortly," the CM said.</p>.Four killed in Kolkata warehouse collapse, CM Suvendu says construction was faulty.<p>Meanwhile, a team from the homicide section of Kolkata Police's Detective Department, along with officers from other specialised wings, visited the accident site and began collecting evidence.</p>.<p>Investigators have obtained documents related to the building plan and a map of the warehouse. The records include details of the officials who approved the construction.</p>.<p>According to police sources, the warehouse had received approval from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.</p>.<p>Investigators are now trying to determine how permission was granted for a structure that is suspected to have been built in violation of regulations.</p>.<p>"We are identifying all individuals connected with the approval and construction process. Anyone found to have played a role in permitting or facilitating an illegal structure will be questioned as part of the investigation," the officer added.</p>.<p>Police have started preparing a list of municipal officials and other persons linked to the approval process. Those whose names emerge during the probe will be summoned for questioning.</p>.<p>Though officials have confirmed five deaths, state health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee claimed that four persons died in the collapse.</p>