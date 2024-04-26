Kolkata's Alipore zoo gets white tiger, other animals from Visakhapatnam

Kolkata: The number of tigers at Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata increased to eight with the addition of a white feline from Visakhapatnam.

The tiger was among 17 animals received from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the coastal city of Andhra Pradesh as part of an animal exchange programme, Alipore zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta told PTI on Friday.

The number of white tigers in the zoo has also risen to four.