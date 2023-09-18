Kolkata's Haridevpur gets rid of garbage over bomb scare

A bomb scare occurred early on Sunday morning in Haridevpur's Banerjeepara due to a red, white, and blue wire-wrapped object that was connected to a battery and discovered next to a dump yard, TOI reported.
It took close to five hours for bomb squad officers and sniffer dogs to remove it from the area. Locals protested against days of garbage accumulation in the area after the incident, which prompted the local councillor to order earthmoving equipment to remove the waste before bomb squad personnel left the area with the suspicious object.
Police later clarified that it was not a bomb and believe it was placed there as a joke. Police are looking over CCTV footage to find the perpetrators of the crime.
Locals claim that a rag-picker discovered the object around 7.30 am. He dipped it in a bucket of water before letting the neighborhood know and calling the police. When a team from the Haridevpur police station arrived in the neighborhood, they alerted the bomb squad and Lalbazar police headquarters while barricading the area to keep the public away.
The rag-picker Haran Roy, said that he was scavenging in the pile of garbage when he came across the object. He said that it looked like a time bomb, which he quickly dumped into the water and informed the members of a local club, following which they called the cops.
The police, in armored bomb suits and helmets, got down to their work at around 10.30 am, along with a team of sniffer dogs.
The locals, however, had already started to complain about the pile of garbage even before the police got to work. They blamed the garbage pile for making it an easy spot for criminals to plant a bomb.
"The place stinks. We have made multiple complaints to the local councillor, but didn't receive much help. I hope the authorities will do something about this, especially after what happened today," said a resident of Banerjeepara, Krishna Roy,who works in a doctor's clinic.
Arijit Sen, another local of the area, blamed the garbage piling issue as the main reason behind the dengue surge.
While cops were still at work, Ratna Sur, the local councillor, called for KMC garbage removal machines and began preparations for area clean up.
After the police had left, a full-scale cleanup effort got under way, during which all the trash was taken out and bleaching powder was sprinkled all over the area until late in the day.
"Our men regularly visit doorsteps to pick up garbage. But some residents still toss garbage on the road. We have tried to raise awareness, but nothing helped. We still depute a team to clean the garbage from the area. Today, it couldn't be cleaned in the morning because of the discovery of the bomb-like object. But we have cleaned it up now and are pleading with residents not to litter," the councillor said.