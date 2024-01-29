100 lawyers write to Rural Development Ministry to pay MGNREGA dues to West Bengal

New Delhi: As many as 100 lawyers from across India have written to the Rural Development Ministry expressing concern over the Union government's 'incorrect and heavily punitive decision' to withhold the MGNREGA funds for West Bengal and have urged them to pay the dues.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, the lawyers and legal professionals from across India, on behalf of the National Alliance for Justice, Accountability and Rights (NAJAR), expressed deep concern over the central government’s 'incorrect and heavily punitive decision to withhold work and freeze the NREGA funds to the State of West Bengal since the last two years citing various discrepancies'.