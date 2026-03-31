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Leander Paes begins new innings, joins BJP after storied tennis career

Interestingly, Paes had joined Mamata Banerjee's party in 2021 and campaigned for it during the Goa elections in 2022.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

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