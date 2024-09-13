Left conducts protest march to Kolkata Police headquarters, demands CP's resignation

"From day one of the R G Kar incident, the Kolkata police commissioner has mishandled the probe for reasons best known to him and the state government. We want him to step down, or our protest will continue," he said.

Carrying posters and placards, the Left activists shouted slogans against the TMC government and demanded that Goyal be interrogated by the CBI, which is currently probing the RG Kar case.

The protestors were stopped near the police headquarters, as steel barricades were put up to stop the activists from marching ahead.