Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Lightning strikes kill 11, injures two in Bengal's Malda district

Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 14:02 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Malda: At least 11 people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes at various places across West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, police said.

Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added.

Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. A couple died in Harishchandrapur when they were working in the fields. The rest were residents of Englishbazar and Manikchak police station areas.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsWest Bengallightning strikeMalda

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT