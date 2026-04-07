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'Like picking lice': Mamata slams EC for targeting Muslims, Hindu Matuas in SIR purge

The Muslims accounted for over 50 per cent of the electorate in at least 45 of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 18:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalMuslimsMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionHinduTrinamool Cogressspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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