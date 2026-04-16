Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Linking bills on amending women's quota law, delimitation conspiracy to delete voters' names: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said attempts are being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us