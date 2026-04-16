<p>Mathabhanga (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata%20banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Thursday claimed that the alleged linking of bills related to amending the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission was a "conspiracy" to delete names from electoral rolls, and implement NRC.</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said attempts are being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.</p>.<p>"Attempts are being made to divide India by linking women's reservation and delimitation bills. Connecting these bills is a conspiracy to delete voters' names and implement NRC," Banerjee said.</p>.Union Govt tables three Bills to tweak women's quota law and set up delimitation panel in Lok Sabha.<p>Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislations as anti-constitutional.</p>.<p>'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.</p>.<p>The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. </p>