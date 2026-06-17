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Lionel Messi's team writes to police, blames ex-minister Aroop Biswas for event chaos

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsFootballWest BengalLionel Messi

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