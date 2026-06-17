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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting on June 19 as TMC crack widens

The development comes amid a demand by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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