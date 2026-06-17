Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting on June 19 as TMC crack widens

<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday sent a fresh invitation to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> National General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on recognising 20 rebel MPs who switched over to a little-known party.</p><p>Abhishek, also the Trinamool Lok Sabha floor leader, was first invited on a short notice to meet Birla on Monday but he could not as he was then appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in a case and had sought fresh time. On Monday, sources claimed the Speaker's invite to Abhishek gave him just two hours to appear before him but the party informed that he would not be able to do so.</p><p>Following a request from Abhishek, sources said, Birla has asked him to meet him on Friday at 5 PM, sources said. He will be travelling to Delhi for the meeting on June 19.</p><p>Trinamool sources said Abhishek had received the email from the Speaker's Office at 5 PM on Wednesday. The invite has come as Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision on the demand of 20 rebel MPs to provide them separate sitting and recognition of their merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India.</p>.TMC crisis: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on June 19.<p>On Sunday, the rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had met the Speaker. On the same day, Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad, who along with Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose had delivered a letter by Abhishek seeking that he be heard before the Speaker takes any decision on the request by the rebels.</p><p>"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC," he had said in the letter.</p><p>He had also urged the Speaker not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the Trinamool Congress. </p>