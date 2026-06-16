Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to seek views of both TMC factions before decision; mail sent to Mamata group: Report

<p>Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> will seek views of the defected TMC MPs and the faction led by Mamata Banerjee, before deciding on giving recognition to the breakaway faction. </p><p>PTI citing sources reports that the Speaker's office has sent an email to the Banerjee-led faction. </p><p>As per earlier reports, Birla was to seek legal opinion on defected leaders' demand to get recognition as a separate group. </p><p>The leaders proposed a merger with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).</p><p>Sources said that decision regarding this will be taken before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. </p><p>A decision on whether the breakaway faction gets the recognition will be based on the written opinion of the Union law ministry, which will give it after consulting a senior law officer.</p>.'As of now, we are not merging': Ritabrata Banerjee keeps NCPI option open.<p>The legal opinion will be sought so that the speaker's decision, if challenged in court, can withstand judicial scrutiny, sources said.</p><p>Former secretary general of the Lok Sabha and constitutional expert PDT Achary cited paragraph 4 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution to underline that only a political party can merge with another political party, not MPs or MLAs.</p><p>He said, "If the leadership of a political party decides to merge with another political party, its MLAs and MPs have to agree on the merger but MPs or the MLAs alone cannot merge with another political party... this is the Constitutional provision."</p><p>The crisis in the TMC deepened on Sunday as the defected MPs announced their merger with the NCPI and met Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the Lower House.</p><p>The NCPI is a Tripura-based registered unrecognised party that does not enjoy any significant political presence. The party, which was formed in 2022, contested two seats in the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls, with its candidates finishing either behind NOTA or securing only a few votes more.</p><p>The NCPI was registered with the Election Commission as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party weeks before the Tripura elections.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>