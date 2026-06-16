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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to seek views of both TMC factions before decision; mail sent to Mamata group: Report

A decision on whether the breakaway faction gets the recognition will be based on the written opinion of the Union law ministry, which will give it after consulting a senior law officer.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeOm BirlaNCPI

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