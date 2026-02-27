<p>An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit south-west from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in Bangladesh on Friday afternoon, causing panic among people. </p><p>Tremors were felt in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as well. </p><p>As the tremors were felt, people rushed out of their residences.</p>.<p>"We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us rushed downstairs...," said Swagata, a Kolkata resident, according to an <em>ANI</em> report.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>