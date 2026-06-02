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Majority of TMC MLAs will remain with Mamata Banerjee: Sobhandeb amid split speculations

The senior leader alleged that attempts were being made by the ruling dispensation to engineer defections and destabilise the opposition party, but maintained that the TMC remained united.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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