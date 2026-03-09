<p>Kolkata: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> alleged that the BJP were distributing leaflets at the site of her sit-in protest in Kolkata, on Monday. She directed TMC workers to catch them and hand them over to the police.</p>.<p>Banerjee was staging the sit-in protest at Dharmatala for the past three days over the SIR exercise, also directed state minister Shashi Panja to lodge a police complaint in the matter.</p>.<p>She was referring to leaflets, publicising PM Narendra Modi's March 14 rally in Kolkata, which were allegedly distributed there.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee counters BJP attack with photo of PM Modi seated while President Murmu stands.<p>"They have no right to distribute such leaflets at the programmes of another political party. Catch them and hand them over to the police," she told her supporters.</p>.<p>Banerjee alleged that the BJP was trying to manipulate the electoral process.</p>.<p>"They don't have people's support. They are 'vote chor'. They use agencies," she alleged.</p>.<p>She also claimed that those involved in the leaflet distribution had fled after being confronted. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>