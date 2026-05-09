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Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity against BJP

The TMC chairperson made the call for unity among the opposition parties in West Bengal on a day her aide-turned-adversary, Suvendu Adhikari, succeeded her as the chief minister of the state.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 19:04 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 19:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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