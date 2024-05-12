Mamata Banerjee demands Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's resignation over allegations of molestation

Kolkata: With the Kolkata Police continuing its probe into the allegation of molestation against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded his resignation and said that she would not visit the Raj Bhavan as long as he would remain the constitutional head of the state.

Banerjee, who was addressing an election rally in Hooghly on Saturday, said that it would be tantamount to committing a sin if she sat beside Bose.

She and her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been criticising the Governor ever since a female contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata went to a police station and accused him of inappropriately behaving with her.

The Governor, however, dismissed the allegation as an election ploy by a political party.