Mamata Banerjee demands PM Modi to apologise for 'lies' about TMC appropriating central funds

Continuing his tirade against the Centre for stopping the funds under 100 days of work in the state, Banerjee said, "The BJP has stopped the funds for the state. Now, we will be giving work and money."

"You will get the same amount of money that you used to get for the 100-day work. Only the name of the scheme is Karma Shree. This will work for 50 days. Job card holders will get work," Banerjee said, addressing MGNREGA workers in the state.