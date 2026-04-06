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Mamata Banerjee demands PM's resignation over silence on Pakistan's 'threat' to strike Kolkata in future conflict

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any 'future misadventures'.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeIndian politcs

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