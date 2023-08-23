Mamata Banerjee hikes financial assistance to Durga puja committees by Rs 10,000

The committees, the West Bengal CM said, get financial support as this money is used for generating awareness among the masses about the state government’s welfare schemes. The financial assistance had started with an amount of Rs 25,000. It got revised to Rs 50,000, and then to Rs 60,000, and this year to Rs 70,000.

The puja committees will pay the electricity bill incurred with a rebate, while there’s no tax on advertisements procured by them, nor is there any charge for fire brigade services and permissions.

Durga Puja will be celebrated in the state during October 21-24. The immersion of idols will take place between October 24-26. Puja committees that get selected for participation in the grand Durga Puja Carnival, scheduled on October 27, will go for immersion after the event. The Laxmi Puja will be held on October 28.